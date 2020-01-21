Atheios Price Tops $0.0004 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a market cap of $7,658.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

