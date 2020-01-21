ATLANT Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and YoBit. ATLANT has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $166.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.