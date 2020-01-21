Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Insider Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $18,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $600,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,831. The firm has a market cap of $392.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

