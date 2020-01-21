Atlas Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,932.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $73,932.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

