AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,962,000 after acquiring an additional 708,416 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

