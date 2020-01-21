Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Choice Hotels International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $78,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after acquiring an additional 81,654 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock worth $1,893,382. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. 300,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,388. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $74.21 and a 1 year high of $105.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

