Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 513,912 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

