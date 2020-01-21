Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.80. The company had a trading volume of 336,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

