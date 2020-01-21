Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys New Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Hyatt Hotels makes up 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.77. 801,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.13. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $91.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

