Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys New Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Msci comprises 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Msci by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Msci by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Msci by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Msci by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 51,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.03. 413,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,172. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

