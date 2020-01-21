Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys Shares of 10,000 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,476,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,259,000 after buying an additional 98,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $284.84. The company had a trading volume of 652,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.47 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

