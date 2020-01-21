Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys Shares of 17,947 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,439,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,938. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $134.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

