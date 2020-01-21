Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys Shares of 19,607 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,000. Tesla comprises 8.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $23,321,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,306,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.78.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $36.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.20. 17,667,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,078,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $547.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of -112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.