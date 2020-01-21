Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys Shares of 37,134 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 765,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 157,116 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 249,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,359. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

