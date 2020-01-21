Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Invests $1.35 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after buying an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after buying an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after buying an additional 369,603 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,426,000 after buying an additional 77,664 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. 21,929,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,240,898. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.