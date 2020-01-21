Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Invests $1.44 Million in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. 8,848,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,320. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

