Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after buying an additional 164,857 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 482,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,111. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

