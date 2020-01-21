Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Guidewire Software accounts for about 2.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,702.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,959 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,671 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.89. 636,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,115. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11,289,000.00, a PEG ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

