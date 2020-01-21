Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.99.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.26. 15,810,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,186,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average of $184.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

