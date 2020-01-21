Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. TransDigm Group comprises 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after acquiring an additional 526,267 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 345,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,715 shares of company stock valued at $49,593,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.08.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $643.80. 379,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $341.75 and a one year high of $644.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $32.50 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

