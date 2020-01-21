Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Gartner makes up approximately 1.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Gartner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $441,083.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,279.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.23. 413,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

