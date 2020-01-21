Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes $1.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,484.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,365. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,491.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,373.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,257.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,021.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

