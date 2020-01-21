Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes $2.21 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. CoStar Group comprises 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,377,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after buying an additional 108,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,508,000 after buying an additional 85,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,998,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock traded up $10.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $660.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.83 and a 200-day moving average of $596.50. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $368.65 and a one year high of $661.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.42.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

