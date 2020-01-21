Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes $5.51 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 5.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,920 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 904,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,664,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 514,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 107,537 shares during the period. Finally, Valentine Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,146,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $48.24.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.