Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. ANSYS accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 73.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.82. 645,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,633. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.98. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

