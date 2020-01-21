Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000. Facebook accounts for about 5.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,095,300 shares of company stock valued at $208,127,951. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $221.44. 14,255,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $222.38. The company has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.