Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 8.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.28. 20,905,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,045,457. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $160.32 and a 52-week high of $223.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

