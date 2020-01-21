Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,642. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

