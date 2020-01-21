Auroracoin Price Hits $0.0322 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, ISX, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $581,577.00 and $35.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

