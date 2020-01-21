Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) Announces $0.10 Interim Dividend

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$6.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. has a 12-month low of A$5.69 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of A$7.32 ($5.19).

Get Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. alerts:

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. Company Profile

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a self-managed investment company. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.