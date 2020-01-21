Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $193.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.17. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

