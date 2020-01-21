Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Shares Sold by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management decreased its position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,768 shares during the period. Avon Products comprises about 7.0% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned 0.58% of Avon Products worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avon Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avon Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avon Products by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avon Products by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of Avon Products stock remained flat at $$5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 165,158,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,653,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Avon Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

In other news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $196,653.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

