AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AVX an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AVX by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AVX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AVX by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AVX by 1,885.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AVX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,871. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.31. AVX has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.90 million. AVX had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AVX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

