Azart Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded up 250.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Azart coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Azart has traded up 120.9% against the US dollar. Azart has a market capitalization of $1,257.00 and $139.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Azart

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

