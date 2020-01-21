BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.37 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $59,473.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.03615887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,942,525,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

