Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 11.3% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

