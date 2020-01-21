Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Purchases $20,658.60 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $20,658.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,989 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $19,883.48.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 9,979 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,431.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $18,914.40.

On Monday, January 6th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $18,860.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

