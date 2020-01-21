BancFirst Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,139,750 over the last three months. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BancFirst by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BancFirst by 54.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BancFirst by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

