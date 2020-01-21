BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BANF. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

BANF opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,139,750 in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 33.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

