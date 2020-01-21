Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBD traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 500,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,782. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6,852.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,254,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,969,000 after buying an additional 38,690,111 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 180,676,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,746,000 after buying an additional 30,239,397 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 165,169,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,886,000 after buying an additional 27,683,861 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $121,180,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $114,050,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.