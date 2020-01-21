Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 2.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

BAC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 27,810,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,845,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

