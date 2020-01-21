Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 391,594 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

