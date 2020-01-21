BANKEX Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, BANKEX has traded down 11% against the dollar. One BANKEX token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Simex, OKEx and HitBTC. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $756,082.00 and approximately $48,197.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.05519951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033710 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00127700 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

