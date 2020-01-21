Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Sold by Hammer Asset Management LLC

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Barings Participation Investors worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 53.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,502. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

