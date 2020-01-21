Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

