Barry Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Total makes up 2.6% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Total stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.15. 2,023,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,353. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. Total SA has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

