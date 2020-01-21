Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,620,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.74. 560,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,388. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

