Barry Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 724,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 2.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 522.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 143,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 283,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,883. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

