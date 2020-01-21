Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,815 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 8.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $22,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VTIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 583,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

