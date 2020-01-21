Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,612 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,612 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in FedEx by 38.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $5,160,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 233.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,243. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 750.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

